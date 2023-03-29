Wouldn’t it be weird for the president of a car company to say her company’s cars were no good? What would you think of a restaurant owner who publicly complained about his food? You might think they were trying to tank their own enterprises. You might think they wanted their establishments to fail.

In two op-eds published in LNP | LancasterOnline last week, state Sen. Ryan Aument (“Pennsylvania shouldn’t fund a broken education system,” March 22) and state Sen. Scott Martin (“On what’s missing from Gov. Shapiro’s first budget”) have seemingly done exactly that.

Our schools, they say, are broken. But according to the state Commonwealth Court, it was the state Legislature (which, of course, includes Aument and Martin) that broke them! You have to admire the audacity: Found negligent in their funding of public education, Aument and Martin continue to blame the victims of their negligence.

When, one wonders, will they take responsibility for their actions? Or, better yet, their inaction? The court found that better funding does lead to better outcomes. It’s time for the state senators to fulfill their constitutional duty.

As a parent in one of the most underfunded school districts in the state, I can confidently report that our schools are not failing, even though the Legislature has failed them. Our schools are not broken, despite the Legislature’s best efforts to break them.

What’s failing and broken is our funding system. And the judge has ruled that the Legislature needs to fix it. So let’s try something we’ve never tried before: Let’s fully fund our schools.

Erik Anderson

Lancaster