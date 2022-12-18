Congratulations to the writer of the Nov. 27 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline letter “Not impressed with Pa. senators” for seemingly not checking on U.S. senators’ backgrounds before he wrote.

Both U.S. Sen.-elect John Fetterman (master’s degree from Harvard) and U.S. Sen. Bob Casey Jr. (degrees from Holy Cross and Catholic University) are very well educated and knowledgeable in politics.

The writer is entitled to his opinion concerning the senators’ intelligence, but I believe the letter speaks volumes about the writer’s intelligence.

You certainly may not agree with someone’s beliefs, but educate yourself before throwing stones.

Anita Ruff

East Hempfield Township