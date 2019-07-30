A couple of weeks ago, the U.S. House of Representatives made history by voting 242-180 to repeal the 2002 Authorization for the Use of Military Force, which authorized war against Saddam Hussein’s Iraqi regime 17 years ago. This 2002 authorization has been irrelevant for years, and its repeal will not affect any current U.S. operations. Saddam’s regime was overthrown in 2003, and the U.S. declared a formal end to our mission in Iraq in 2011. More importantly, keeping this authorization on the books is dangerous, as it leaves the American people at risk if this president or any future president decides to use it as a justification for a new war without asking for congressional approval as the Constitution demands.
So the House took a strong, brave and constitutionally based stand July 12 by repealing the 2002 authorization as an amendment to this year’s Defense Authorization Act.
I am disappointed, however, that my own representative, Lloyd Smucker, voted against this amendment for repeal. Although 14 of his Republican colleagues did vote to end the use of military force against Iraq, he did not feel it was important to do so.
The approved House defense bill will now be conferenced with the Senate version. I am hoping that my senators, Pat Toomey and Bob Casey, will be brave enough to exercise their constitutionally mandated responsibility to determine when and how this country goes to war and vote to repeal the 2002 authorization.
Beth Reeves
Lancaster Township