Our son is a U.S.-educated oceanographer and climate scientist. He helps our family stay well-informed about the threats from our global climate emergency. Unfortunately for us, he lives in Germany, where his research on carbon management is funded by the European Union.

He works with teams of scientists around the world and is invited to speak about climate change at top U.S. institutions. It is primarily because U.S. lawmakers have chosen to ignore our climate crisis that he pursues his scientific research abroad.

Until now, U.S. legislative action on climate change has been blocked by the immensely profitable fossil fuel industry, working closely with mostly Republican allies.

However, the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 recently introduced in the U.S. Senate gives the United States an opportunity to take a major step forward. This act includes much-needed investments that would reduce pollution, help protect communities from the worst effects of climate change and lower energy costs for our future.

There has never been a moment when forceful action on climate change is more needed. Communities around our nation are reeling from worsening heat waves, droughts, wildfires and floods. The Inflation Reduction Act could help to address the climate crisis, demonstrate American leadership for building a sustainable environment and ensure a better future for all our children.

I encourage LNP | LancasterOnline readers to join me in urging legislators at state and federal levels to act now on climate change. There’s really no time to waste.

Rhonda S. Keller

West Lampeter Township