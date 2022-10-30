President Joe Biden’s frequent campaign appearances for Democratic candidate John Fetterman underscore the main issue of the Pennsylvania U.S. Senate race.

Forget about Fetterman’s health, Republican candidate Mehmet Oz’s real estate holdings and all of the other sideshows. Obviously, the president believes (and I agree) that the primary issue is control of the U.S. Senate.

So, if you are happy with the direction in which President Biden is leading our nation, vote for Fetterman.

But if you believe, as I do, that many of Biden’s policies (energy, economy and the southern border, specifically) have produced disastrous results, vote for Oz.

Galen Kauffman

East Lampeter Township