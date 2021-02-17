About the Senate impeachment trial results: It was a foregone conclusion that former President Donald Trump wouldn’t be convicted. Even the House managers didn’t expect that result, because the Senate contains too many cowards of the Ted Cruz, Noah Hawley, Lindsey Graham ilk for that to have happened.

The House managers, in my view, simply wanted the American people to see what and who Trump was and is. They succeeded remarkably well.

By the way, Trump said in his Jan. 6 speech that he would march to the U.S. Capitol with the mob. Instead, the coward threw the rallygoers under the bus and went back to the White House, perhaps knowing the violence he stoked would happen.

Even Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell gave an especially damning evaluation of Trump after the trial was over. Too bad he didn’t give it before the vote.

Jack Blevins

Columbia