I would first like to commend LNP | LancasterOnline for hosting a fair and informative debate between state Sen. Scott Martin and Janet Diaz.

If anyone was on the fence about which candidate to choose, I believe that LNP | LancasterOnline’s debate made the choice clear. It asked fair questions to both candidates and pressed both candidates on key issues.

I will say that this debate was the best hosted and fair that I have seen in many decades. Martin was intelligent, informed and courteous, and everyone learned something from him.

Janet Diaz seemed to be out of her league. In my view, she had zero grasp of the issues and, even worse, she kept distorting and lying about Martin’s record — even after he set her straight.

Martin was a true gentleman when others rightfully wouldn’t have kept their cool. I was amazed at his calm demeanor when Diaz just kept repeating what I regarded to be lies.

The bottom line, in my view, is that Martin is the clear choice for state senator and Diaz not only embarrassed herself, but I believe she owes an apology to the pediatric cancer community for her lies about Martin and all the work he did with those families for pediatric cancer.

Diaz should stop sending smear mailers about Martin to our home, because she is clearly ill-informed, outworked and outclassed.

Vote for Martin, because he has earned it.

Melissa Anne Scott

Manor Township