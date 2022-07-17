Fellow Americans, we do not need high-powered semi-automatic rifles for hunting or target practice. These are military weapons built for killing! How many bullets does it take to kill a deer or rabbit?

Why weren’t the red flags acted upon to stop the alleged shooter at the Fourth of July parade in Illinois? The young man charged in that mass shooting had made past of threats of violence and had suicidal thoughts.

How many men, women and children must die before these dangerous weapons are banned?

We have a right to bear arms, but responsibly. I am not against guns, having used them myself, but this is about common sense.

Ruth Ann Bailey

East Lampeter Township

Editor’s note: This letter mentions suicide. If you or someone you know is in crisis and needs immediate help, contact the following organizations:

— National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, suicidepreventionlifeline.org, 800-273-8255. (Also, 988 launched nationally on Saturday as the new three-digit dialing code that will route callers to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.)

— Those who are deaf or hard of hearing can contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline via TTY at 800-799-4889.

— Lancaster Crisis Intervention, 717-394-2631.

— If you are LGBTQ: thetrevorproject.org/get-help/