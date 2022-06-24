Let me begin with what I view as the obvious. Any new gun legislation that does not contain a ban on semi-automatic guns, their ammunition and their clips has no teeth.

Two of the most horrific mass murders — at Sandy Hook Elementary School in 2012 and at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, this year — involved semi-automatic guns and young children. These horrible events cut to our very core.

Legislators did nothing after Sandy Hook. Now, many in Congress speak of commonsense legislation. What does that mean? Is not the elimination of this style of gun and its ammunition “common sense”?

According to polls, the majority of Americans agree about outlawing these weapons and returning them to what they were created for — the military.

Now, the general election is about five months away, and those who wish to protect these weapons and the rights of civilians to own them are seemingly betting that you’ll forget all about this issue in November.

I call on you to flood the newspaper with letters and keep this issue front and center. Tell U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker, who is among those who wish to protect these weapons and the right to own them, that we will not forget. Remember in November!

Tim Mackey

Lancaster