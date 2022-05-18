To all the anti-vaccine, anti-mask, anti-science people out there: Are you happy now that the United States’ death toll from COVID-19 has surpassed 1 million? That is one death for roughly every 330 people.

Are you happy that your selfish politics likely have prolonged the pandemic? Are you happy that your refusal to get vaccinated actually gives the virus a chance to mutate in your body?

When the polio vaccine first came out, people considered it their civic duty to get vaccinated. When the vaccines for COVID-19 came out, some who were opposed to them just shrieked to anyone and everyone that it was against their rights.

Masks were also a violation of some people’s rights, too, except for those who participated in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection. Masks were just fine for that, apparently.

Vaccinations and masks are public health measures. Why do you think restaurants have signs stating “No Shoes, No Shirt, No Service”? Wearing a shirt and shoes are public health measures, as well.

If you really want to stand up for your selfish, me-first rights, go to a restaurant without shoes or a shirt and see how far you get. For that matter, go to a restaurant naked. After all, it is seemingly your right to do whatever you want — and to hell with everyone else.

Brian Resh

Martic Township