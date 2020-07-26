I am concerned about what some people’s refusal to wear face masks says about our nation. Wearing a mask significantly prevents spread of the virus through droplets that can be emitted even when talking.

Many who refuse to wear masks say their personal freedom is at stake. I would buy that if they were putting only themselves at risk. However, it is just the opposite; they are endangering others. I do not see that as liberty. I see it as selfish and uncaring.

By not wearing a mask, you are in effect saying you don’t care about those you could unknowingly make sick or the doctors and nurses who will need to put their lives on the line to care for them. You also don’t really care about the economy. Because if infections continue to grow, more people will not go to restaurants and other businesses out of fear — even if those businesses are not shut down.

It has been shown by numerous examples that the best way to protect our fellow citizens is the simple act of wearing a mask. But if we can’t be bothered to do so because it is uncomfortable and infringes on our personal freedom, then God help us if we are ever called upon to make real sacrifices for this nation.

The wearing of masks in public is now required in Pennsylvania. It should not need to be. If you care about your fellow Americans, you’ll wear a mask simply because it is the smart and right thing to do.

Benjamin Dunlap Jr.

Elizabethtown