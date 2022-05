How pitiful and maddening to think of poor Dana Hamp Gulick, a Democratic candidate for the state’s 96th Legislative District, “choking on my rage” — her quote and the headline of the May 5 LNP | LancasterOnline article — while she seems to have no problem with precious little unborn people choking on their blood while being aborted!

What a wicked, twisted, selfish way of thinking.

May God bless our highest court and may it do what’s right!

Al Stoltzfus

Salisbury Township