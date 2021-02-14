After listening to U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker via telephone, it became painfully clear that he pridefully supports the seditious former president. Smucker seems to lack the willingness to empathize and acknowledge the greed, propaganda and deceptions that have been perpetrated by his party on vulnerable constituents.

The election of Joe Biden, Kamala Harris and Democratic legislators offers us a pivotal opportunity to reverse the heinous policies that have been inflicted by self-serving private and public power brokers.

With Republican consent, those who control the financial, industrial and political spheres have insidiously introduced ideologies, regulations, policies, laws and executive orders that suppress the vast majority. As a consequence, wealth and power are intentionally denied to the electorate that Republican lawmakers pretend to support.

It’s self-evident that Republican leadership, and many GOP members of Congress, have tragically aligned themselves with racists, white supremacists and misogynistic secessionists who unceasingly influence the party. We, the citizens, upon whom they have inflicted the deception, have an opportunity to recognize and acknowledge that we’ve been duped by those to whom many have professed allegiance. Don’t let paltry tax breaks, stimulus money and faux morality blind us to reality. We were led to the violent, anti-government Jan. 6 insurrection by leaders and citizens who decided it was in their best interest to support a rogue president.

Please, at this time, for the sake of our democracy, let’s reassess our previously held attitudes and convictions.

Richard Trexler

East Donegal Township