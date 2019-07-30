John Grier’s July 23 letter “On pork chops and the Heimlich maneuver” has the right idea, but the self-administered Heimlich technique is not new. And it is valuable to learn it. The concept is to force residual air from the lungs (not the stomach) forcefully enough to expel the tracheal blockage.
Recommendations suggest the employment of a rigid item such as a chair back, railing, or table edge applied rapidly and with force below the sternum to compress the lungs. A fence post or sawhorse should be as effective.
This has been described and can be found online (try YouTube). Sorry, but we can’t rename this for Mr. Grier.
Jonathan Johnson
Lancaster Township