I’m responding to Lisa Colon, chair of the Lancaster city Republican Committee. In a Nov. 28 article on LancasterOnline (“Millennial moment: In 2020, City Council will welcome 3 newcomers under age 40”), LNP’s Tim Stuhldreher wrote the following: “It’s unhealthy for one party to have full control, (Colon) said. It can lead to a lack of robust debate and rubber-stamp votes.”
Colon’s selective memory fails to recall how the Senate Republicans for the last two years of the President Barack Obama’s administration blocked proposals not of their liking. And, in the first two years under President Donald Trump, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell routinely rubber-stamped the Republican Party’s agenda.
The seven Democratic members elected to Lancaster City Council are the voice of the people. They are candidates who favor diversity, gender equality, better police relations, fiscal accountability, and offering different perspectives to solve issues. Hopefully, this is an energetic, median-aged group that will move Lancaster forward.
Stephen J. Shaw
East Lampeter Township