As a source for energy in the world, we have limited ourselves as consumers to a technology that is about 150 years old. The use of fossil fuels is controlled by a relative handful of people and is polluting our world. As a nation, the United States has always been about new technology and change. So let’s consider a relatively new technology readily available to everywhere in the world. Let’s consider hydrogen.

It burns clean. It is available everywhere. It doesn’t need pipelines to be shipped. It could produce millions of jobs here and around the world. Countries that don’t have fossil fuels will not have to be dependent on those who do. Imagine that. It will compete with and bring down the cost of fossil fuels. The technology is here, ready to be implemented, and is improving rapidly.

The construction of a green hydrogen production plant in Martic Township was announced last year. Auto manufacturers have produced vehicles that use hydrogen and electric. The supply chain is already being developed on the West Coast. This will create the competition we need as consumers. The use of fossil fuels won’t stop overnight but we will have real choices.

There is an old basic principle in economics concerning business startups: It’s find a need and fill it. If ever there was a need for anything, this is it. What are we waiting for?

Richard Barnett

Mount Joy