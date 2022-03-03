In light of the savage attack by Russia on Ukraine and the threat posed by nuclear weapons, I feel it time to reexamine Russian ownership interests in any uranium mining companies or ore-containing lands.

More than a decade ago, Russians purchased interest in a Canadian mining company that, in turn, controls some U.S. sites. There were allegations that certain U.S. politicians benefited from the deal. The allegations were denied, and no evidence of wrongdoing has been found.

Regardless of those events, I think it is time to seize complete control of U.S. uranium resources. They will be critical to the generation of electrical power that doesn’t worsen climate change. Equally important is to ensure that the uranium can’t be used to create weapons to destroy us.

Roger Thornton

East Hempfield Township