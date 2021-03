Thank you, LNP | LancasterOnline, for printing the text of the Franklin & Marshall poll questions regarding the potential establishment of a county health department (“F&M poll question on a local health department,” March 25).

In my view, there is a shocking bias in the questions, which obviously lead the respondent to the desired answer. I believe it should destroy respect for any F&M poll and for F&M in general.

F&M should move to Seattle.

Michael Riffert

Warwick Township