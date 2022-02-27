Those of you who were not alive during the Vietnam War may not realize this, but what is happening in Ukraine seems familiar to those of us who were.

Some history: In May 1961, President John F. Kennedy authorized sending an additional 500 special forces and military advisers to assist the pro-Western government of South Vietnam. By the end of 1962, there were about 11,000 military advisers in South Vietnam and, that year, 53 U.S. military personnel were killed, according to the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum. By the end of 1963, the number of military advisers had risen to 16,000.

Ultimately, about 58,000 U.S. servicemen and servicewomen were lost in the Vietnam War, in what had started as an “advising role.”

Haven’t we learned to stay out of conflicts that have little to do with us?

Ted Mavraganis

East Hempfield Township