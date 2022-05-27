I hate to have to say it, but maybe we Americans would be safer in Ukraine. At least in that war-torn country, they know who their enemy is and, possibly, how to avoid the killers.

But that advantage does not exist in the United States. We never know where that deadly enemy with a gun is lurking. We don’t even know when or why.

But we all understand that firearms have now spiraled out of control in our nation. It isn’t safe to go to work, to visit the mall, to leave your front door or, sadly, to send one’s kids to school.

No one has a “fighting chance” against bullets. There is no justice or sanity in how those bullets kill and maim when let loose by deranged individuals.

This situation is clearly the fault of our impotent politicians, who merely sell their votes to get power, money and a comfy seat in Washington, D.C., with its awesome perks.

Maybe we should beg Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to come here to solve this problem. He is honest, cares and strives to protect people. Our so-called leaders do not. They are sellouts to the gun lobbies and firearms fanatics who think that shooting at targets, animals and sometimes people verifies their manhood or links them to Colonial Americans of over 200 years ago.

Please tell me: Who are the real enemies here?

Clifford Catania

Elizabethtown