Recently the top story in the news is President Joe Biden taking actions that I view as deserting some Americans and Afghan translators in Afghanistan.

Being a veteran and always keeping up to speed on our servicemen and servicewomen, I look to LNP | LancasterOnline for the latest news in print.

But the front-page news on Aug. 21 was about a World War II veteran in an airplane, mask mandates and consumer confidence. I found the latest news concerning the mess in Afghanistan on pages A8 and A9.

Is our seemingly liberal newspaper hiding what I view as President Joe Biden’s blunder deeper in the newspaper? Just an observation to ponder.

Jack Laukhuff

West Hempfield Township