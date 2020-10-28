On Oct. 23, I was one of three constituents in the 100th House District of Pennsylvania to meet with our representative and, by unanimous vote, new speaker of the house, Bryan Cutler. Our purpose was to point out his stature and influence statewide in the upcoming election, within the context of the mail-in ballot tally.

Political pundits are saying the presidential election results may very likely hinge on Pennsylvania’s ability to safely and accurately count mail-in ballots statewide — not just in Lancaster County.

As one of the most powerful Republican lawmakers in the commonwealth, Cutler’s words can be a much-needed antidote to some of the things President Donald Trump has voiced that threaten the foundation of our electoral process.

Here is our “ask” of Cutler:

Due to unprecedented comments Trump has made regarding unsupported claims of rigged mail-in ballots, calls to white supremacists to “stand by,” and rhetoric that potentially will incite violence, the fair and accurate outcome of the general election in Pennsylvania may likely be in jeopardy. Pennsylvania needs your unequivocal public statement, as speaker of the house, condemning any form of intimidation or violence from any source during the counting of votes after Election Day and until the results are certified by the Pennsylvania Department of State. This is needed as a crucial step to ensuring the very sanctity of our democracy in these very troubling times. Given the escalating tension surrounding this election, your position statement should be issued as soon as possible to help calm an already deeply divided electorate.

Kip Adams

Drumore