This is an open letter to state Sen. Ryan Aument and state Rep. Steven Mentzer:

I am a Lancaster County Court Appointed Special Advocate. The Pennsylvania Legislature is currently working on the budget for fiscal year 2021-22, and I am asking you to support a budget request for $1.8 million to fund the statewide CASA organization.

In case you are unfamiliar, CASA staffers are trained volunteers who are the eyes and ears of the judge in cases where any child is taken out his or her home for whatever reason.

These children can be scared, angry, depressed, oppositional — and the list goes on. CASA volunteers are assigned a child or a sibling group and watch to see that they are receiving services, going to school and having parental visits if allowed. CASA volunteers are caring adults who meet with the child or children during the phases taking them up to either family reunification or an adoption.

Pennsylvania is one of only three states that does not provide funding to its state CASA organization. As part of the National CASA/GAL Association, CASA in Pennsylvania is dedicated to recruiting, training and retaining a high-quality volunteer system by establishing county programs, raising public awareness and using evidence-based training programs.

The CASA program is important to our community and I ask that you support the budget request for $1.8 million. This will help caring, dedicated and extensively trained CASA volunteers bring about positive changes in the lives of children who have experienced abuse or neglect.

Joseph Manning

Lititz