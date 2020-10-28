As an 83-year-old uneducated male, I would like a few questions answered in language that I can understand — not liberal doublespeak.

1. What is a living wage? (How much an hour?)

2. What is affordable housing (in a dollar amount)?

3. What is affordable health care (again, in a dollar amount)?

4. What is social distancing (in feet) when shopping for groceries?

These statements are thrown about constantly in the news. And, as I stated, I am uneducated. Just what do they mean?

I believe they are just political doublespeak to stir up the populace. No one seems to mention how they are to be implemented or paid for. Or especially how small businesses will be able to afford these mandates.

James R. Kendig

Ephrata