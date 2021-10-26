As a Manheim Township parent, I would like to request a clarification from the Democratic candidates for school board.

At the Oct. 14 work session, Adam Hosey, a Democratic candidate for the Manheim Township school board, objected to the Bible2School program, stating, “Morally, it’s not a good thing to have in our schools” (“Manheim Township school board gets update on district’s College, Career, Life Ready program,” Oct. 19).

Is this a policy position of all the Democratic candidates, just one, or none? Since the Bible2School program apparently passes constitutional muster, are the candidates prepared to defend any lawsuits from imposing this candidate’s seemingly preferred form of morality and abolishing the program?

I hasten to add my child is not enrolled in this program, but I fully support the rights of other parents who choose to utilize it. And those parents have a right to know when potential school board members call them morally objectionable, all while pretending to be tolerant and inclusive. Goodness knows this newspaper, in my view, won’t ask these follow-up questions.

Charles Barto

Manheim Township