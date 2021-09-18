It’s now nearly one year since I placed a sign on my front lawn that reads simply “SHOW KINDNESS.”

As I read my LNP | LancasterOnline or watch the news each morning, I have begun to conclude that my sign is not working very well. In the news and in the community at large, I am seeing less civility, more contentiousness and fewer acts of kindness around me.

Perhaps your readers and the experts at LNP | LancasterOnline can advise me on improving the effectiveness of my sign. Perhaps a larger font, more strategic placement, etc., will improve my message to my community?

I’ve taken my sign down for now and look forward to staff and readers’ civil, constructive and kind suggestions.

Connell O’Brien

Clay Township