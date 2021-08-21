Profit is the surplus of income above costs of production and operation. A business that produces goods or services that sell for more than the costs of production is not inherently evil. A business that produces goods or services that sell at a loss is not inherently good.

Some arguments confuse profit with unethical business practices. Unethical business practices are wrong regardless of whether operated at a profit or a loss. Will any enemy of profit say that theft, enslavement, false advertising or selling defective products are acceptable if done by a business that loses money each year? Evil practices are not inherent in profit-making organizations. Avoidance of evil practices is not inherent in nonprofit organizations.

Many nonprofits acquire much money and investments. Many nonprofit organizations appear to exist to provide a comfortable salary for their managers and to propagandize a viewpoint. Too much is made of the difference between for-profit and not-for-profit. The distinction that matters is between businesses that operate within legal and ethical boundaries and those that violate standards.

If the product or service is a good one and the business methods are ethical, then the organization is doing good works. If the product is defective or the business methods are illegal, then the organization is doing bad deeds. The profit or failure to make a profit is irrelevant to moral goodness or badness.

Within a just legal system, profit is an appropriate reward for satisfying customers’ wants.

John W. deGroot III

Manheim Township