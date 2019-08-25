It is my hope that state Sen. Ryan Aument will read this letter. I am a 90-year-old lifelong Democrat who moved to Akron a few years ago. I began reading your op-eds, Senator, published in this fine newspaper (the most recent: “Hate only thrives where we let it,” Aug. 11 Sunday LNP). I sensed that you were a Republican with whom I could have a civil, in-depth discussion about issues of importance to our democracy.
My question to you is this: When are you and colleagues of your ilk going to challenge the dangerous demagogue who is your current standard-bearer to take back your party? Is there a Republican brave enough to save the GOP and the nation?
Marcianne Herr
Akron