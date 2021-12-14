LNP had an informative editorial on Oct. 26 with the headline “Seek reliable sources.” It is time for many to follow this advice. Although this COVID-19 pandemic has its ups and downs, it’s time we worked together to control the death and disease from this ongoing surge.

Meanwhile, a Dec. 11 letter in LNP (“Extending ‘thanks’ to unvaccinated”) brings up the fact that local hospitals are filled with mostly unvaccinated people suffering from COVID-19, which is preventing some people from having scheduled surgeries.

This could turn into a life-threatening situation for some people who don’t have COVID-19 but need prompt medical attention. What about thousands of people out there who need life-saving transplants? Or the immunocompromised people who are at risk of contracting COVID-19 from the unvaccinated?

Many of us were brought up and taught in churches and schools to consider our fellow men and women who might be at greater risk.

Some people believe they need to know more about the COVID-19 vaccines before they get theirs, despite the fact that there have been years of mRNA research.

Many people love eating bologna, without questioning what’s in it! Evidence showing the safety of the COVID-19 vaccines is overwhelming, especially compared to dangers of contracting the virus and possibly having long COVID afterward.

Why do some people pick on trusted scientists who are giving skilled advice — and instead listen to certain media personalities who have no backing of science or research?

If you visit physicians, you must trust science.

Trusted scientific sources include cdc.gov, immunize.org and vaccine.chop.edu.

Alan Peterson, M.D.

Director

Lancaster County Immunization Coalition

Pequea Township