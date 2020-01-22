Thank you to LNP | LancasterOnline for bringing to light the plight of Granny & Pop’s Place boarding house, with 15 people facing eviction because of a lack of a zoning variance (“Hitting home,” Jan. 15).
Unless there are serious issues that were not brought out in the article, it seems that East Lampeter Township Manager Ralph Hutchison and the township’s zoning officials should be able to find a way to prevent these people from becoming homeless.
We see zoning variances granted all the time for residential and commercial development. This case is just as important. Lancaster County has too much homelessness and a serious lack of decent housing for people of limited means. I’m confident these local officials can come up with a resolution that doesn’t involve an appeal to the state Supreme Court. Make it work at the local level.
Lorna Long Mentzer
East Lampeter Township