My letter is twofold. In my view, hypocrisy is bountiful in the Republican Party. The treatment of U.S. Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson by senators who used racial overtones and questioned her judicial intelligence was meant to appeal to the GOP base.

It’s been noted that Jackson’s qualifications are beyond reproach. She is more qualified than some of the Supreme Court justices who now sit on the bench.

As a Black American, I have seen history made throughout this country. I remember changes that made America better for citizens of color, yet we still have a long journey ahead of us. With the upcoming confirmation of this intellectual Black woman who has faith in God and country, we will take a steppingstone toward a more perfect union.

Moreover, Joe Biden is the president of the United States — period. Our country has been through turbulent years, and yet some blame this administration for all ills we have endured. Please look at the whole of the pie, not just a piece. With that said, I believe that Biden truly is trying hard to help the people of this marvelous country and the world.

James L. Ellis Jr.

Lancaster