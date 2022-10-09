While looking for a financial adviser, my wife reviewed the bios of several advisers in one company and commented that they seemed too Christian. That struck me. How can anyone be too Christian? Is it possible to be too kind, caring, humble, courteous and gentle?

We both were born and grew up in Lancaster County as Mennonites. We married and raised children here. We appreciated the solid, honest, dependable industry of the community — kind and caring, quick to help those in need, striving to live by the golden rule and the teachings of Jesus, quickly spotting and marginalizing con artists and charlatans.

When our children were teenagers, we moved to Decatur, Georgia, for an adventure that lasted nearly 30 years. We joined a Presbyterian church that expounded compatible beliefs in the equality of all people, valuing and treating everyone with kindness and courtesy as children of God.

Settling back in Lancaster County after retirement, we felt like Rip Van Winkle, waking after a 30-year nap.

Being Christian now seems to be defined by support for criminalizing abortion and adding difficulties to the hardships of the LGBTQ community. To this end, politicians claiming to be Christian attract support and even applause from the churched, despite being rude, mean and divisive, prevaricating and engaging in immoral behavior. The result has been skepticism and even ridicule of the term “Christian.”

I am left wondering why we don’t see a groundswell of demand and support for political candidates whose manner, demeanor and character most closely align with that which we want to exhibit and see exhibited in our children and our grandchildren. What are we teaching them and what kind of world are we leaving them?

David E. Hess

Manheim Township