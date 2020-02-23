If climate change is a hoax or an international conspiracy of climate scientists, as some claim, why are most global corporations (other than fossil fuels), institutional investors and economists working to fight climate change?
The initiative Climate Action 100+ includes institutional investors with more than $34 trillion in assets under management — major corporations like Adobe, Apple, Campbell Soup, eBay, Citibank, Gap, Google, Levi-Strauss, L’Oreal, Mars, McDonald’s, Microsoft, Target and too many more to list here. Climate 100+ divested $12 trillion from fossil fuels last year.
“We Are Still In” (the Paris climate agreement) has 2,200 major investors and corporations, including Google, Tyson, BASF, Walmart, Hewlett Packard, Apple, Cargill, Pepsi — all investing to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions.
Nearly 290 U.S. cities and counties are also “Still In.” Almost 3,600 U.S. economists, including 27 Nobel laureates and four former Federal Reserve chairs and U.S. Treasury secretaries agree that without dramatic climate action now, we’ll crash the global economy permanently. They have issued a joint statement supporting carbon dividends, a carbon tax with all the money rebated to the taxpayers in equal monthly checks, as a sound economic principle. The Wall Street Journal printed this statement online with names of the signatories on Jan. 17, 2019, making it the largest public statement of economists in history.
This is an impressive list of persons and entities who accept the findings of 97% of climate scientists while refuting the claim that climate change is a hoax.
Polly Ann Brown
Manheim Township