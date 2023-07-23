I recently saw the very good film “Sound of Freedom,” which is about the horrific sex trafficking of children and how widespread it is. I recommend seeing it.

Here’s what I don’t understand: all the hatred this film is getting from the mainstream media and the left. These are some of the same people who praised the Netflix film “Cuties,” which had rather sexualized images of little girls. Ironic?

As I have stated before, I am a staunch independent centrist with both liberal and conservative opinions and beliefs. I am critical of both the Republican Party and the Democratic Party.

But, for some reason, this film has been politicized and slammed by the left. Why? I can only guess it’s because they hate the actor, Jim Caviezel. And it seems that the only reason they hate him is because he’s a conservative Christian — two things that apparently you’re not allowed to be in the entertainment business. (Case in point: Chris Pratt.)

There were no political or religious messages in this film. In fact, the word “God” was only uttered in one line. And every actor involved, including Caviezel and especially the actress playing the main little girl, were wonderful.

Yes, Caviezel is an actor and he will get paid. Horror! And you can disagree with his opinions and still appreciate the message of the film.

I would advise you to see the movie for yourself and make up your own mind.

Wendy Wesselhoft

Manor Township