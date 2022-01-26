Thank you for the informative article about local stream quality that you provided in the Jan. 19 LNP (“Finding needy streams”).

Downstream migration of sediment once trapped behind failed dams robs Lancaster County of what could become prime topsoil and threatens water quality in the Chesapeake Bay. The article indicates that while legacy sediment removal and stream restoration are expensive, the benefit is clear. “The amount of pollution reduction you get per dollar spent is really high,” states Patrick Fleming, an assistant professor of economics and public policy at Franklin & Marshall College.

It may be useful to consider that dams do not generate sediment; they merely allow it to settle and be trapped. Recovering sediment trapped behind surviving dams may be even more cost-effective than recovering legacy sediment from behind failed dams.

The City of Lancaster maintains a dam in the Conestoga River main stem as part of the local municipal water supply system. Selectively recovering 50 to 100 tons of storm debris and sediment from the lake above that dam on an annual basis should return enough pollution abatement credits to fund greatly expanded park and recreational facilities along designated lake shore areas for as long as the river flows.

Please provide additional information about the continuing effort to provide improved access to our greatly improves local streams.

Joe Heller

New Holland