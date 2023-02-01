In its Jan. 24 editorial (“Joy and sorrow”), the LNP | LancasterOnline Editorial Board chooses to continue its assault on Americans’ Second Amendment rights.

Instead of promulgating a serious discussion of the causes of violent crime committed with firearms, the editorial board chooses to call for the infringement of citizens’ rights.

To support its hypothesis, the board quoted former U.S. Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia’s 2008 opinion stating that Second Amendment rights are not unlimited.

Let me refer you to a more recent Supreme Court decision for further enlightenment. In New York State Rifle & Pistol Association Inc. v. Bruen, which was decided on June 23, 2022, Justice Clarence Thomas, writing for the court, found that the Second Amendment “protects the possession and use of weapons that are ‘in common use at the time.’ ”

The AR-15-style weapon is the most popular rifle in America, with more than 11 million in circulation. It normally comes equipped with a 20-round magazine. The most popular semi-automatic handguns on the market come equipped with 12-to-15 round magazines as standard.

Of more importance to the editorial board should be Justice Thomas’ admonition: “The constitutional right to bear arms in public for self-defense is not ‘a second-class right, subject to an entirely different body of rules than the other Bill of Rights guarantees.’ ... That is not how the First Amendment works when it comes to unpopular speech or the free exercise of religion.”

At the end of the editorial, the board posits that hunters don’t need assault-style weapons or high-capacity magazines. The Second Amendment has never been about hunting. Stand up for all of our rights.

John Wade

Paradise Township