With each mass shooting, the question of how to stem the surge in sensational mass killings, as well as daily gun violence, becomes more urgent.
Asking ourselves what drives a mass shooter sends us down intersecting trails of complex factors including social alienation, the lure of extremist violent ideology, delusional beliefs, copycat behaviors, racial hatred, hatred of women, etc. Given the complexity of this web of predisposing factors, preventing at-risk individuals from engaging in violence is neither clear nor simple.
Yet one thing is as clear as it is obvious: If any of the shooters had not had such a lethal weapon in their hands, the killings of people innocently engaged in everyday activities would not have happened.
It is time for responsible gun owners to take a leadership role in the gun-owning community, reframe what it means to exercise Second Amendment rights responsibly, and endorse limiting gun access.
After all, with each of the freedoms and rights that our Constitution grants us comes the responsibility to exercise these rights without interfering with those of others. It is a cop-out to suggest that defensively arming more people will reduce gun violence. Quick-acting police killed the Dayton, Ohio, shooter within one minute, but there already were nine dead.
These mass killings inevitably mean depriving innocent victims of their ability to exercise their rights and freedoms and to pursue their happiness. The Second Amendment was never intended as a license to kill innocent people.
Nina Menke
Manheim Township