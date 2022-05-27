In light of the recent mass shootings in New York, California and Texas — as well as those mass shootings too numerous to list that preceded these — it has become increasingly clear that the Second Amendment of the U.S. Constitution is no longer working for us.

The easy availability of guns — specifically semi-automatic rifles and handguns — is not protecting Americans, but is instead allowing us to be slaughtered when we send our children to school, go to church or do normal shopping.

I feel very confident in saying that the vast majority of Americans do not consider these actions to be a part of civilized society, which begs the question of why our elected representatives refuse to face the facts.

Eliminating purchases of semi-automatic rifles and handguns should be the first step, coupled with voluntary buyback programs for these same types of weapons, more intense background checks of gun purchasers and increasing the minimum age for gun purchases to 21.

The old tropes of needing a gun to protect the family, or that only outlaws will have guns, no longer resonate in a society that purports to be civilized. Gun purchases should be limited to responsible hunters only.

To those Second Amendment worshippers who refuse to admit how the easy availability of guns is literally killing our society: Please do not suggest that we need better mental health intervention to somehow intercede before these horrific events occur, or that placing armed guards in all our schools, churches and stores will protect us in a civilized society.

Chris Frame

Warwick Township