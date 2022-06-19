I do no pretend to be a constitutional scholar, but I find the Second Amendment to be muddled at best. In just 27 words, it has managed to divide this entire country and caused unbelievable strife. You can love it or hate it, but it pretty much provides the basis for American gun laws.

Take the first part of the Second Amendment: “A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State.”

The key word here is “regulated.” We have that with our National Guard — not with a self-anointed group of insurrectionists like we saw in the Jan. 6, 2021, attempted coup.

Now, the second part of the Second Amendment: “the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.”

Remember that this was ratified in 1791. These words, in my view, do not convey the right to own or use assault-style or semi-automatic rifles so that people can defend themselves and/or their homes.

Dear God, have the 267 mass shootings so far this year (through Wednesday) not convinced our country that perhaps our interpretation of the Second Amendment needs to be updated to fit the 21st century?

Mass shootings happen in the United States with depressing regularity. To use a hackneyed phrase: Enough is enough!

Shirley Cross

West Lampeter Township