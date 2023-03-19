I watched C-SPAN live on Jan. 6, 2021.

There was no commentary, no editing — just live footage. I saw a mob of people push down the barriers in front of the U.S. Capitol and shove and assault law enforcement officers.

I saw people climbing up the walls of the U.S. Capitol building and breaking windows and using flags to hit police officers.

I saw a police officer being crushed in a door by the mob. I heard voices calling “Nancy, where are you?”

The crowds pushed and shoved into the rotunda and into the hallways, howling and screaming. I also heard the mob chanting “Hang Mike Pence,” and I saw the “gallows” it had erected.

I’m sure that Fox News’ Tucker Carlson can show us some very happy pictures of that day. But I saw what I saw — live and unfiltered and unedited on Jan. 6.

In the following days, again on C-SPAN, I saw various members of Congress giving their own accounts of that day. Some of them, former members of the military, both Republican and Democratic, had barricaded the doors when they heard the mob approaching, banging and yelling.

Some told of grabbing gas masks from under their seats. Some told of running to safer areas, guided by U.S. Capitol Police officers. Then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told of feces on the walls of the Capitol. Reportedly, some members of the mob urinated in the rotunda. Some carried Confederate flags.

I don’t understand why all of this footage is not available to all Americans to view. It is our history. We deserve to see it.

Carol Westfall

Christiana