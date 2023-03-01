“Animal, vegetable, mineral?”

This is known as both the Linnaean taxonomy system and a British game show from the 1950s. It is an easy way to think about and understand the ways nature is classified.

The Food section in the Feb. 22 LNP | LancasterOnline boldly announced “Fish fries to try,” with the secondary headline “Meatless meals set for Lent; churches offering seafood options, soup, egg rolls.”

Is seafood a vegetable? I think not. Fish, chicken, etc. — all those things are meat and are not eaten by vegetarians.

On to another subject, the use of the words “few” and “less.” “Few” refers to a number and “less” is an amount such as in, “There are only a few people reading this letter, thus less information is gained.”

Finally, the word “often” is often spoken without pronouncing the “t” and sounds like offen.

Linda Strauss

Millersville