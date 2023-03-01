Letters to the editor logo

“Animal, vegetable, mineral?”

This is known as both the Linnaean taxonomy system and a British game show from the 1950s. It is an easy way to think about and understand the ways nature is classified.

The Food section in the Feb. 22 LNP | LancasterOnline boldly announced “Fish fries to try,” with the secondary headline “Meatless meals set for Lent; churches offering seafood options, soup, egg rolls.”

Is seafood a vegetable? I think not. Fish, chicken, etc. — all those things are meat and are not eaten by vegetarians.

On to another subject, the use of the words “few” and “less.” “Few” refers to a number and “less” is an amount such as in, “There are only a few people reading this letter, thus less information is gained.”

Finally, the word “often” is often spoken without pronouncing the “t” and sounds like offen.

Linda Strauss

Millersville

Sign up for our newsletter

What to Read Next

Tags