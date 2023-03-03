I’ve been following the search for a new superintendent in the School District of Lancaster and was dismayed when I read that the school board’s top choice is Ricardo “Rocky” Torres, the candidate from Seattle Public Schools.

Anyone who is following what is happening with Seattle Public Schools should be dismayed, as well. I have relatives and friends in Seattle, so I’ve been watching what is happening there with the police and city. As a retired teacher, I’m also watching what is happening with the public schools.

An article in The Seattle Times last summer noted that thousands of students have left Seattle Public Schools. When there isn’t a counselor or social worker on site, those jobs fall to the principal or other staff, Nicole Silver, the principal at John Hay Elementary School, told the Times.

Seattle Public Schools lost 3,238 students from the 2019-20 school year to the 2021-22 school year. Projections are that enrollment will fall further. Some parents can no longer afford Seattle housing and others have chosen to home-school their children or send them to private school, one school board member told the Times last summer. Changing the boundaries of elementary schools and parent dissatisfaction have also been factors in Seattle.

As a result, schools there are being closed. Does this sound like what the School District of Lancaster wants for its leadership here? I think not. Hopefully, the school board members will listen to those who are most aware of what is needed and give the job to the person with the most knowledge of what is needed in our area.

J.L. Shultz

West Lampeter Township