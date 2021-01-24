Given what we know regarding the correlation between race, socioeconomic status and COVID-19, the recent letter to the editor blaming the School District of Lancaster school board for the district’s situation — and comparing the district’s performance with that of neighboring Hempfield and Manheim Township — was, in my view, misguided (“Learning lags in Lancaster city,” Jan. 10).

Consider the numbers: the student population of Manheim Township is 67% white, 13% Latino, 9% Asian and 5% Black. Only 4% live below the federal poverty level.

While demographic information for Hempfield is unavailable, the area skews even more white and is similarly wealthy.

Compare this with the School District of Lancaster, which educates double the number of students and is 67% Latino, 17% Black and 13% white. Almost 90% of the families live below the federal poverty level.

These districts are not in the same ballpark, let alone playing the same game.

Through decades of systemic racism and segregation, Blacks and Latinos have been denied equitable access to well-funded schools, adequate housing and high-quality health care. The situation is compounded by the state and federal Departments of Education that have been hostile to public schools, especially those which educate Black and Latino children, many of whom live in crowded housing, with several generations under the same roof. Our school board recognizes that, as a result, our district disproportionately bears the brunt of COVID-19.

Place blame where blame is due: on state and federal leaders who have abdicated their responsibility to ensure safe and well-funded schools for all children. Our government has failed the children in our district, not the school board.

Susan Knoll

Lancaster