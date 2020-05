What was the purpose of The Scribbler column of May 6 (“The amorous 1932 tale of Lancaster's disgraced county judge and defense attorney”)?

Perhaps it was that we can still embarrass members of the Groff and Hurst/Garber families who continue to reside in the Lancaster area. Or was it that they were both Republicans? Maybe both? Another colossal waste of paper and ink.

Hank Spire

West Lampeter Township