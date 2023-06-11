"The Scribbler" column in the May 28 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline about Barbara Fritchie brought back memories of my school days at Pequea Township Elementary School (“Civil War tale of locals brings to mind a similar one”).

Every year we had a spelling bee, followed by an information bee. The two groups were divided into first grade through fourth grade and fifth grade through eighth grade.

I was in the fifth grade, and the information bee was down to me and an eighth grader. The question was, “Who said, ‘Shoot if you must this old gray head, but spare your country’s flag’ ?” My winning answer was Barbara Fritchie. I do not remember what the prize was, but I do remember the applause! What a fun memory. Thank you.

Sandra Leonard

Marietta