In February, Scouts BSA celebrates Scout Sunday. We honor “a Scout is reverent” when we combine our love for the Gospel and Scouting. There are 12 points to the Scout Law, and I would like to take a moment to say, “A Scout is thankful.” The Warwick and Lititz communities have made Scouting a successful venture for boys and girls. I have been involved, at different times, in Boy Scouts, now Scouts BSA, and Girl Scouts for the past two decades.
Although my children have grown and gone, I continue to help and support the Scouting program. The generosity and support from our community for both programs has always been overwhelming and comforting.
For many years, every November, I have helped coordinate the Scouting for Food Drive that supports the Lititz Warwick Community Chest. I would like to thank Scouts BSA, Girl Scouts and local volunteers who help hang bags, collect bags and sort the collections. Each year, we are in awe of the donations from our community to make a successful drive. Through your donations, we are able to stock the community chest for our neighbors in need. Some of you live in communities where we are not allowed to hang our bags, yet you gather your own and drop them off at one of the local troop collection sites.
We thank you for helping us and your neighbors in need. To all in the Warwick and Lititz community, thank you! “A Scout is kind” and so are you!
Melonni Shields
Lititz