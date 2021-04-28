The Boy Scout and Girl Scout pledges encourage young people to be friendly and helpful.

Well, let me tell you this: On Saturday, April 17, Boy Scout Troop 281 and Cub Scout Pack 181 from Ironville were not only friendly and helpful, but also kind, generous and decidedly enthusiastic as they and their leaders collected and delivered to the Columbia Food Bank almost 600 pounds of much-needed (and appreciated) food supplies.

That’s over a quarter-ton of food! They not only collected and delivered this vast amount of food, but then carried it all up to our second-floor storage area.

Our mission at the food bank is that “no one should know hunger,” and as one young man handed me a box of cereal that was almost bigger than he was, he instructed me, “Here, help someone!”

My response to him, "Yes sir. I pledge to do my best to do just that.”

God bless you, Scouts, and thanks for a job well done.

Danielle J. Peters

Director

Columbia Food Bank