Hello, my name is Blake Clutter. I’m a Scout from Troop 64. I wanted to talk about how Scouting is a great thing for young people, especially nowadays.

We’re still in this whole COVID-19 thing, and not many people are able to connect with each other, other than through the internet.

Scouts help those people reconnect with others or connect with new people. Scouts allow young people to connect more with their community through various community service projects. You also get to explore new places when going camping or just going on trips.

Being in Scouts also helps teach things for the outside world, such as teamwork and leadership.

Blake Clutter

Grade 11

Penn Manor High School