Science is based on facts, not opinion.

The Oct. 9 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline letter “Regarding when life begin” brought science into the question of when human life begins. It begins at the moment of conception, when a single cell is created with unique DNA containing all the instructions for growth into a mature human.

Therefore, in my view, ending that life by abortion is murder, and all participants in an abortion are equally guilty.

Louis Bullington

New Holland