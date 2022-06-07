Some parents of victims of the 2018 school shooting in Parkland, Florida, are very upset, and with good cause. That is because Democratic U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer blocked the Luke and Alex School Safety Act on May 25.

This GOP bill, named for Luke Hoyer and Alex Schachter, who were both killed in the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, would require the Department of Homeland Security to establish a federal clearinghouse on school safety best practices for use by schools and law enforcement agencies. But, one day after the Uvalde, Texas, school shooting, Schumer blocked this good piece of legislation.

I do not want to hear another Democrat complaining that we must do something after a school shooting. They seem to only want to do something if it involves infringing upon the Second Amendment.

After the hundreds of mostly peaceful protests in 2020, which resulted in millions of Americans purchasing their very first gun for self-protection, I believe that the nation’s appetite for more gun control has dwindled.

In my view, no gun law being proposed would have stopped the Texas shooter. Consider that, by some measures, more than 90% of mass shootings take place in gun-free zones. This is not rocket science, folks. Gun-free zones do not work.

We protect politicians, celebrities, concerts, banks and more with armed personnel. Why on earth won’t the Democrats afford our precious schoolchildren the same protection? Have security personnel in plainclothes so the crazy guy doesn’t know who they are.

Frank Groff

Mount Joy Township